The head honcho at Sport Northland has put his money where his mouth is in a substantial commitment to youth sport in the region.

Chief executive Brent Eastwood, 56, has pledged to give $25,000 through his will to the Kauri Club Fund, which was created with the Northland Community Foundation to financially support talented sportspeople in Northland.

The Northland Community Foundation (NCF), of which Eastwood is the deputy chairperson, is one of 17 regional community foundations in New Zealand and invests funds on behalf of people, charities or businesses which want to donate to worthy Northland causes in all areas

