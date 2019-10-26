If you asked your average Northlander what sepak takraw is, you'd probably receive a blank stare and a request to repeat yourself.

But ask Kerikeri's Marvin Mauricio and you will learn everything there is to know about the Asian volleyball/football Asian hybrid sport known as sepak takraw.

Mauricio, 22, moved to New Zealand only last year from the Philippines but has already represented his new country on the international stage as part of New Zealand's sepak takraw team, which competed at the 34th World Championships in Thailand from August 23 to September 2.

New Zealand's bronze medal winning speak takraw team (from left) Myo Oo Sine, Marvin Mauricio, Aye Myint and manager Himanshu Sharma. Photo / Supplied
Loosely translated as 'to kick a ball',

