If you asked your average Northlander what sepak takraw is, you'd probably receive a blank stare and a request to repeat yourself.

But ask Kerikeri's Marvin Mauricio and you will learn everything there is to know about the Asian volleyball/football Asian hybrid sport known as sepak takraw.

Mauricio, 22, moved to New Zealand only last year from the Philippines but has already represented his new country on the international stage as part of New Zealand's sepak takraw team, which competed at the 34th World Championships in Thailand from August 23 to September 2.

New Zealand's bronze medal winning speak takraw team (from left) Myo Oo Sine, Marvin Mauricio, Aye Myint and manager Himanshu Sharma. Photo / Supplied

Loosely translated as 'to kick a ball', sepak takraw originated in Southeast Asia and is played between two teams of between two to four players on an indoor court, similar in size to a badminton court.

Similar to volleyball, players cannot touch the ball more than three times before they return the ball, made of synthetic fibre or one woven layer, over the net which stands 1.52 metres high.

Similar to football, players cannot use their hands when in possession or returning the ball. Games are played best of three sets to 21 points.

In the three player format, New Zealand overcame teams from Oman, Hong Kong and finally Germany to take out the bronze medal in the competition's second tier. New Zealand also competed in the doubles format, but were knocked out before the semifinals stage by India.

Mauricio in action at the world championships in Thailand in August. Photo / Supplied

Mauricio, who had been playing sepak takraw for about nine years now, was first interested in sport when he was 12 and found a passion for basketball. However, he later learned he might be better suited to another sport.

"When I went to elementary [school] in the Philippines, I was a basketball player and when I got to high school, my height was not good for basketball then I decided to play takraw in 2011," he said.

Marvin Mauricio, 22, is hoping to get Northlanders hooked on the Asian volleyball/football hybrid sport, sepak takraw, a sport which he has represented New Zealand in.

Mauricio soon found his short stature and quick reflexes were perfect for his new favourite sport and was awarded a sport scholarship while he studied at Bulacan University in Malalos, an hour away from his home in Marilao.

The flexibility and strength to compete in the Asian football/volleyball hybrid is incredible. Photo / Peter de Graaf

He then moved to New Zealand, alongside his mother who had married a Kerikeri resident. Now, Mauricio is determined to see the sport thrive on New Zealand shores.

"When I first moved here and went to town to play this sport, some people were laughing at me, 'what is this guy doing'," he said.

"But I'm happy now because after the tournament, they would ask me 'how did it go' and now they want to be my friend."

Mauricio, a permanent NZ resident as of this month, said the sport looked hard to people when they first saw it, but with regular training and exercise, Mauricio said it became easier to master.

Mauricio trains up to four times a week in between his multiple jobs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

As with most fringe sports, playing sepak takraw requires a significant amount of money to compete on the international stage. To afford the $2500 cost of three weeks in Thailand this year, Mauricio held jobs at Scheepers Refrigeration and Countdown, as well as mowing neighbours lawns and acting as a sober driver for hire for his friends.

While it was hard work to manage his jobs alongside training for sepak takraw about four times a week, Mauricio said it was worth it if he could attract more people to the sport.

"Now, I have a bit of savings but not enough so I need to save again for the next tournament because I'm thinking if I found a player and they didn't have a job, I am willing to share a little bit [of money] for the player, that's why I need an extra job," he said.

Mauricio, 22, knows the self-discipline required to become a sepak takraw master. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"I just want to introduce this sport in New Zealand because I love New Zealand. If I don't love the country, I will not represent the country, I love the culture here, everything."

Mauricio hoped he could garner enough interest in Northland to start a club and share the amazing feeling of competing for New Zealand and bringing home a medal.

"When I went [to Thailand], it was unbelievable, the feeling.

"I want to build a team, a real team and my goal is to bring more medals for New Zealand."

This division one, third-place trophy earned at the World Sepak Takraw Championships was the stuff of dreams for Marvin Mauricio. Photo / Supplied

For more information, contact the Sepak Takraw New Zealand Facebook page.