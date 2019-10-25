This Labour Weekend marks a special anniversary for Catholic education in Whanganui.

St Augustine's College, founded by the Marist Brothers in Whanganui in 1944, was a small school that nurtured a remarkable number of big talents.

Not least among them is National Business Review founder, author and publisher Henry Newrick, who has led the organising committee for the reunion.

St Augustine's ceased to exist when it merged with Catholic girls' school Sacred Heart College to become Cullinane College in 2003.

During its 59 years, some of New Zealand's most recognisable names completed their secondary education at St Augustine's.

St Augustine's lads hanging out in 1961. Henry Newrick is fourth from left (standing) and reunion committee member Kevin Foley is second from left at top. Photo / Supplied

There was rock 'n' roll legend Johnny Devlin, his brother Martin Devlin - university professor and recipient of a Sandhurst Sword of Honour, District Court Judge John Clapham, international banker Patrick McCawe, international golfer Simon Owen, Ngā Tāngata Tiaki chairman Gerrard Albert, All Black, television presenter and police officer Glen Osborne, broadcasters Paddy O'Donnell, Grant McKinnon and Brian Kelly, film directors Christian Rivers, Ryan Heron and Andy Deere, actors Peter McKenzie (also a lawyer, racehorse breeder and father of comedian Bret McKenzie) and Aaron Jackson (Shortland St, Avatar, Pete's Dragon), comedian and author David Downs and his academic brother John Downs.

Newrick says there are likely to be other notable St Augustine's old boys.

So what was it about the school that spawned so much talent?

"I'm not sure really," he says.

"At the time I was there, our teachers were not qualified.

"They had gone from secondary school to seminary training but they were good teachers."

St Augustine's air cadets in 1964. Henry Newrick is standing, second from right in the front row. Photo / Supplied

He says there were some "Mr Chips" characters at the school who instinctively knew how to bring out the best in their students.

"It is up to the individual student to complete their studies and sometimes encouragement is all that's needed.

"It is not just about academic ability - people just need the right conditions to excel at what they're good at."

Newrick said 220 people had registered to attend the reunion which also marks the 125th anniversary of the Marist Brothers' arrival in Whanganui when they opened their first primary school on the corner of Dublin and Wicksteed streets.