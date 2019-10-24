KAIPARA CONNECTION

A new shipwreck has been discovered at Pouto Pt - however it's history may remain unknown as costs to research it are too high according to one of those who discovered it.

Passionate shipwreck explorer and amateur historian Barry Jones says the wreck was discovered a few months ago after between 1 and 5m of sand moved off the dunes and out to sea.

''This particular wreck has not previously been seen by any of the Kaipara District's elder 80 to 90-year-old residents and needs identifying for our country's records.

READ MORE:
Kaipara Harbour reveals more historic shipwrecks
150-year-old

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Museum birthday bash

Woman Everest pioneer visits