Please thank your reporter Kiri Gillespie for the very fine and moving article she wrote about the tragic yachting event last week.

We were privileged to read of the experienced local sailing team who sailed happily across the Pacific and when close to home all hell broke loose. We couldn't help but feel the horror of the situation as the breaking terrifying waves raged their destruction on the sailors and their yacht.

What also was inspiring was the bravery of the sailors and how they coped, and the way emergency services ignored the horrifying conditions and rescued all four of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Perfectly good underpass in place

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.