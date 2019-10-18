Wanganui Vet Services Marist have named a stable squad as their defence of the Coastal Challenge Cup begins tomorrow against Property Brokers United when season 2019-20 puts down stumps at Victoria Park.

There has been a slight change in personnel among the ten Premier 1 club teams from Whanganui, Horowhenua-Kapiti and Wairarapa.

Wairarapa United CC have left the competition, and been replaced by Lansdowne CC's Senior Men's team.

They join Red Star CC as Wairarapa's representatives, while once again the Horowhenua-Kapiti teams got their season underway a week early last Saturday - playing part of what will be a split

