Hurricanes and Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby teams' outside back Jonah Lowe wasn't expecting to play any more rugby this season after cracking a shoulder for the second time in August.

"I just rehabbed hard in case the opportunity came. I've only played five or six games this year so I've got itchy feet. If I can get 20 to 30 minutes this week and get my confidence back when I tackle I'll be happy," Lowe said after being named on the Magpies subs bench for tomorrow's Mitre 10 Cup Championship semifinal against Otago at Napier's McLean Park.

Coincidentally his last

