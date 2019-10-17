KAIPARA CONNECTION

A homeless man is calling on churches or marae to open their arms to the dozens of homeless living in their cars in Dargaville.

Dave Turek has been homeless for just a few weeks and says there are dozens more just like him, sleeping rough and living in their cars in a carpark alongside the "freezing cold" Northern Wairoa river at night.

"Even though I haven't been homeless for long, it's been a bloody eye-opener. I see them every day and they have a routine. It's indescribable, all very well to say you're homeless, but myself and dozens of others

