A High Court judge has spoken out at the lack of a High Court jury trial facility in Tauranga as he was forced to allocate a "standby" trial fixture in late 2020 for two accused.

"Despite repeated pleas to remedy this situation no money has been allocated for this important courtroom infrastructure in this region," Justice Timothy Brewer

