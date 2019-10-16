ON THE ROAD

Alcohol has long been a political football. Politicians know that they will upset a good proportion of their constituents whether they tighten or loosen alcohol regulations.

On the one hand we have a social lubricant which lightens conversation, increases confidence and which can be an important part of a school fundraising quiz night or a vibrant city nightlife. On the other hand, it creates overconfidence, reduces reason, wrecks families, is a Group 1 carcinogen and has no place in a driver behind the wheel.

At least on the last aspect, most of us will agree that alcohol adds nothing to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.