BAY NEWS BITES

The Aroha Music Society is bringing a high-spirited piano concert in the form of Tres Cordes Piano Trio to Kerikeri.

The trio will play a diverse and entertaining programme at the Turner Centre on November 16 from 7pm.

Tres Cordes – pianist Anna Makysmova, cellist Tomas Hurnik and Cathy Irons on violin - have been performing together since 2007 and their passion for chamber music has been shared with audiences around New Zealand.

READ MORE:
Far North council results on a knife-edge
Local Elections: Carter returned for third term as Far North mayor
One race widens, another narrows

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Monster fun

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Inspiring film

Music treat

Paihia drawcard

Budding gardeners

Paihia AGM