BAY NEWS BITES

The Aroha Music Society is bringing a high-spirited piano concert in the form of Tres Cordes Piano Trio to Kerikeri.

The trio will play a diverse and entertaining programme at the Turner Centre on November 16 from 7pm.

Tres Cordes – pianist Anna Makysmova, cellist Tomas Hurnik and Cathy Irons on violin - have been performing together since 2007 and their passion for chamber music has been shared with audiences around New Zealand.

READ MORE:

• Far North council results on a knife-edge

• Local Elections: Carter returned for third term as Far North mayor

• One race widens, another narrows as last-minute Far North votes counted

Advertisement

In piano music, "tre corde" means to release the soft pedal, allowing the hammers to play on all of the strings belonging to each note, creating a rich, full, resonant tone - the sound Tres Cordes wish to achieve.

The group has an impressive CV, having been invited to the Nelson Composers Workshop in 2011 to perform and work alongside young Kiwi composers.



Members of the group have also performed as a string quartet at the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo.

In 2015, they recorded the music for The Art of Recovery for the New Zealand International Film Festival and performed for the opening of the Chinese Spring Festival.

Tres Cordes also performed at the 2017 XXXIX Festival Internacional de Musica de Deia in Spain.

Tickets to the Turner Centre event cost $30 for adults, $25 for friends and under-18s are free.

Visit turnercentre.co.nz or phone 09 407 0260 for details.

Monster fun

Youngsters can trick-or-treat their way around Kerikeri Primary school grounds at a ghoulish Monster Mash event on October 31.

There will be yum food, a talent quest, prizes and raffles, and a bouncy castle at the family friendly PTA event which is open to the whole community from 5pm-7.30pm.

Advertisement

The Kerikeri Primary School PTA Monster Mash promises to be a night of ghoulish fun on October 31. Photos / Peter de Graaf

The Kerikeri Primary School PTA Monster Mash promises to be a night of ghoulish fun on October 31. Photos / Peter de Graaf

The evening provides a fun and safe space to dress up and celebrate Halloween and will feature the final of KKPS's Got Talent Show.

Colourful face painting, a disco and a cake decorating competition are also on offer.

Check out Facebook for details.

Inspiring film

The Rotary Club of Kerikeri is raising funds for World Polio Day by bringing the film premier Ride Like A Girl to Cathay Cinemas in Kerikeri on October 24.

The inspiring biographical drama follows the story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Payne stormed to victory abroad Prince of Penzance in 2015.

Starring Australian actress Teresa Palmer as Michelle and Sam Neill as her father, the film documents Payne's childhood dream of wanting to win the race that stops a nation.

The film starts at 7.45pm. Tickets cost $25 and proceeds will go to the Polio Plus campaign to help rid the world of polio. They are available from Cathay Cinema, Paper Plus Kerikeri, and Kerikeri Unichem Pharmacy.

Check out Facebook for more information.

Music treat

Legendary guitar virtuoso Paul Ubana Jones is playing at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell over Labour weekend.

The London-born, New Zealand-based musician is famous for mixing the blues with rock, classical and soul to create outstanding original music.

Legendary bluesman Paul Ubana Jones is set to play at the Duke of Marlborough over Labour weekend. Photo / Peter de Graaf

He plays Friday 25 and Saturday October 26 from 5.30pm.

Tickets are $75 and include a welcome drink and two-course meal. Phone 09 403 7829 to book.

Paihia drawcard

An unassuming stone shed dating back to the 1880s is proving to be a drawcard for visitors to Paihia.

The Williams Shed, which sits within the historic Williams Homestead precinct, is making a name for itself as one of the country's smallest – and perhaps most unlikely – museums.

Williams House volunteers Joy Moore and Margaret Civil outside the restored Williams Shed in Paihia. Photo / Supplied

"The shed is Paihia's oldest surviving building and had been languishing for years," Friends of the Williams House committee member Marg Civil said.

"It's now a fully functioning part of the Williams House reserve in the heart of Paihia. The shed has gone from being a bit of an eye-sore to an attraction in its own right."

Built from locally sourced brown rock, the shed survived for more than 100 years thanks to an exceptionally good plastering job.

After vandals damaged the historic shed in 2004, the Friends of the Williams House began a project to conserve and restore this original feature of the property that was settled by Church Missionary Society missionaries Henry and Marianne Williams. The project was completed at the end of 2006.

More recently, Workshop E was commissioned to design and construct a display facility within the stone shed to showcase its uses over the years.

The result has been an innovative conservation and display solution for artefacts related to the Williams family at Paihia.

Its location in the heart of Paihia makes the Williams House historic reserve a favourite place for cruise ship tourists and other visitors to relax, Civil said.

"Our museum is very popular though we believe there's huge potential for schools visiting Waitangi, for example, to come to us down the road and enjoy exploring the reserve and visiting Paihia's oldest surviving building and hearing some of the stories about this place."

The Williams Shed is open daily from 9am-5pm.

Budding gardeners

Green-thumbed Kerikeri sisters Willow and Tahlia de Ridder have won the Northland Budding Young Gardener title as part of the nationwide search for this year's Yates Budding Young Gardener.



Willow, 7, and Tahlia, 8, are following in the footsteps of their mother, Mirielle and grandmother, Nana Di [Di Maxwell].

Kerikeri sisters Willow and Tahlia de Ridder have won the Northland Budding Young Gardener title. Photo / Supplied

Every weekend they spend time on Maxwell's six-acre property which has a large vegie garden and orchard with over 70 fruit trees.

"We love helping Nana Di in her garden and learning to grow all sorts of different vegetables but our absolute favourite is potatoes," Willow said.



"When it's time to dig them up it's a bit like going on a treasure hunt."



There's not much that isn't grown in the vegie plot and Tahlia and her sister are learning how to grow by the phases of the moon, a family tradition.



Willow and Tahlia won a Yates hamper worth more than $300 and are lining up alongside six other regional winners for the grand prize of a trip to Hawaii, becoming a Yates Ambassador for a year and spending time in their garden with a Yates horticulturist.



The winner will be announced during National Gardening Week which runs from October 21-28.

Paihia AGM

Focus Paihia Community Trust is welcoming people to attend its annual general meeting on October 16.

The AGM formalities take place at Waitangi Golf Club from 5.30pm-6.30pm followed by third birthday celebrations of the Waitangi Mountain Bike Hub where nibbles and refreshments will be served.

A free shuttle bus service will be available on the night from the golf club to the bike hub and back.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your contact details.