I used to enjoy camping in the bush, settling into my tent for the night and imagining all the fun times I'd have exploring the following day.

One particular night there was something nesting in my hair. Sister playing a trick, I thought. I woke to screaming and sister was out of the tent faster than a bullet. "Just stay still," Dad said. "I'll sort it."

I looked up, too frightened to move. Antennae tapped my nose. "We should leave it there," Mum said. "It suits her, and she's actually quiet for a change. In fact, it looks quite comfy."

