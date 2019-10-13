On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Well, that's the local body elections over for three years. Congratulations to all of our new councillors and to Mayors Sheryl Mai, John Carter and Dr Jason Smith.
Despite a typically low voter turnout in Whangārei and Kaipara (great to see it was up in the Far North), it is clear that the incumbent mayors are still the favourites. Though judging by so many candidates putting their hands up in the Far North and the number of votes Tony Savage received in Whangārei District, there appears to be a lean towards a desire for change.
Mai said on Saturday itwas clear from the results that although most people were happy with the direction the council was taking, many were not.
"My challenge now is to meet the needs of those people more than we have been."
With any luck, all our elected representatives, whether serving their first term or their third, will take a moment to reflect on how they are going to meet the needs of their constituents.
In the Far North and Whangārei, we have some new, younger councillors. That can only be a good thing and the increase in the number of women winning seats throughout New Zealand is also a reflection of our times.
This is the beauty of democracy; we the citizens get to have a say. Imagine living in a country where that was not possible.
Three years will fly by, so our elected representatives need to start thinking about the issues — large and small — confronting the region.
Local issues such as rates, rubbish, transport — or planet-wide issues like climate change, will not be solved overnight.