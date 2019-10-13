COMMENT

Well, that's the local body elections over for three years. Congratulations to all of our new councillors and to Mayors Sheryl Mai, John Carter and Dr Jason Smith.

Despite a typically low voter turnout in Whangārei and Kaipara (great to see it was up in the Far North), it is clear that the incumbent mayors are still the favourites. Though judging by so many candidates putting their hands up in the Far North and the number of votes Tony Savage received in Whangārei District, there appears to be a lean towards a desire for change.

Mai said on Saturday it was clear from the results that although most people were happy with the direction the council was taking, many were not.

"My challenge now is to meet the needs of those people more than we have been."

With any luck, all our elected representatives, whether serving their first term or their third, will take a moment to reflect on how they are going to meet the needs of their constituents.

Far North Mayor John Carter and his wife Leoni celebrate his re-election on Ninety Mile Beach, near their home at Waipapakauri Ramp. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In the Far North and Whangārei, we have some new, younger councillors. That can only be a good thing and the increase in the number of women winning seats throughout New Zealand is also a reflection of our times.

This is the beauty of democracy; we the citizens get to have a say. Imagine living in a country where that was not possible.

Three years will fly by, so our elected representatives need to start thinking about the issues — large and small — confronting the region.

The returning mayor of Kaipara District, Dr Jason Smith. Photo / File

Local issues such as rates, rubbish, transport — or planet-wide issues like climate change, will not be solved overnight.

I hope all those who are privileged enough to get our votes will listen and represent us as best they can in the term ahead.

As always, the Advocate will be making sure we keep you informed and hold them accountable.

• Rachel Ward is NZME's Northland regional editor.