The votes are in and Tauranga has a new mayor and what looks to be an even split between new and re-elected councillors, with five apiece - the tight Welcome Bay Te Papa race notwithstanding. Mayor-elect Tenby Powell said the council needs to find a way to work together, but it may be a challenging process with the mix including both old rivalries and the potential for new ones to develop. We catch up with the re-elected councillors and ask what they think of their new leader and the makeup of the council.
Kelvin Clout says he's "pretty gutted" tohave missed out on the Tauranga mayoralty for the third time, but he's "available" for deputy.
Clout came in third behind Tenby Powell and Greg Brownless for the mayoralty but was re-elected as councillor along with four other incumbents.
He served as deputy to both Brownless last term and Stuart Crosby the term before and said he enjoyed the role and thought he did a good job.