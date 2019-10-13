After an intense five-month campaign, Tenby Powell has ridden a wave of change to become Tauranga's next mayor. He got the news on Saturday afternoon while out collecting his election hoardings. The 24 hours that followed have been a whirlwind of victory parties, congratulations handshakes, quiet family celebrations and hundreds of txts, emails and Facebook messages. He also met with Bay of Plenty Times reporter Samantha Motion to talk about how he got here, and what comes next.

"This city needs healing."

That's the message from Tauranga's new mayor, businessman Tenby Powell, who says he will bring a divided city

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.