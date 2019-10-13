The tight race for the second Welcome Bay-Te Papa ward seat is not yet over, but it looks like two-term councillor Terry Molloy is out of the running.

Preliminary results released by Tauranga City Council yesterday afternoon show councillor Bill Grainger has overtaken Molloy.

Grainger would be elected for a fifth term alongside top-polling newcomer Tina Salisbury.

Progress results on Saturday had Molloy ahead of Grainger by 30 votes, but the new results have Molloy in fourth place.

Third place has been taken by another newcomer, Anna Larsen, who is 54 votes behind Grainger.

