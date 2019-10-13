The tight race for the second Welcome Bay-Te Papa ward seat is not yet over, but it looks like two-term councillor Terry Molloy is out of the running.

Preliminary results released by Tauranga City Council yesterday afternoon show councillor Bill Grainger has overtaken Molloy.

Grainger would be elected for a fifth term alongside top-polling newcomer Tina Salisbury.

Progress results on Saturday had Molloy ahead of Grainger by 30 votes, but the new results have Molloy in fourth place.

Third place has been taken by another newcomer, Anna Larsen, who is 54 votes behind Grainger.

Some special votes are still to be counted, with final results expected to be released on Friday.

Grainger said he was happy to be back in the running but nothing was settled yet.

"We don't know what the special votes are going to do."

He hoped to be re-elected, as there were "two or three things I want to do".

"It's going to be quite interesting."

Larsen, former manager of the Welcome Bay community centre, said the shift in votes had "come out of left field".

"We have got a few days to sit and wait and see what happens. We are not counting our chickens."

If she pulled ahead of Grainger, she would be the fourth women elected to the council, one more than in 2016.

Molloy said he was disappointed but accepted the result, saying his money had been on Grainger and Salisbury taking the seats from the start.

"I've fallen well behind. The late votes are in and that's me out.

"That's the way the cookie crumbles."

It's the second time Molloy has been booted off the council.

He was elected in 2010, lost in 2013, then was returned in 2016 - and said he is now "absolutely" done with politics.

"I wouldn't bother again."

He said he had "a few irons in the fire" for what he would do next.

He might travel overseas with his wife, work on some projects with his son, or get involved in another big community effort, as he has in the past with the Greerton Village redevelopment or the Battle of Gate Pā exhibition. He was interested in the social sector.

"Politics don't interest me but being able to help our community does."

He felt his lack of interest in politics might have something to do with his election losses, saying he had never polled particularly well. He thanked his supporters over the years.

Molloy regretted the council had not been able to work together more and focus on high-level long-term issues, instead having to spend time on begging and homelessness issues.

He also wished he had been able to get the council to do more for business owners in the CBD.

"One door shuts and another opens."