"We have got a few days to sit and wait and see what happens. We are not counting our chickens."
If she pulled ahead of Grainger, she would be the fourth women elected to the council, one more than in 2016.
Molloy said he was disappointed but accepted the result, saying his money had been on Grainger and Salisbury taking the seats from the start.
"I've fallen well behind. The late votes are in and that's me out.
"That's the way the cookie crumbles."
It's the second time Molloy has been booted off the council.
He was elected in 2010, lost in 2013, then was returned in 2016 - and said he is now "absolutely" done with politics.
"I wouldn't bother again."
He said he had "a few irons in the fire" for what he would do next.
He might travel overseas with his wife, work on some projects with his son, or get involved in another big community effort, as he has in the past with the Greerton Village redevelopment or the Battle of Gate Pā exhibition. He was interested in the social sector.
"Politics don't interest me but being able to help our community does."
He felt his lack of interest in politics might have something to do with his election losses, saying he had never polled particularly well. He thanked his supporters over the years.
Molloy regretted the council had not been able to work together more and focus on high-level long-term issues, instead having to spend time on begging and homelessness issues.
He also wished he had been able to get the council to do more for business owners in the CBD.