Editorial

This was nothing other than a status quo election.

Even before the campaign began there was a hint it was going to be that way with both Whanganui and Rangitikei mayors re-elected without a fight.

As was Whanganui's two regional councillors.

As were the Whanganui Rural Community Board candidates.

Advertisement

And when results came through on Saturday, we learned all incumbents in the running for both the Rangitikei and Whanganui district councils were re-elected.

Same for Whanganui District Health Board.

Same for Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron.

While sitting councillors always have an advantage this seems almost unprecedented incumbency across the region.

It can certainly can be read as an endorsement, by the majority of those who voted, of how the councils and the councillors have been performing but it's probably also a reflection of the fortunes of the region and how the things that matter to those who vote are tracking.

Population growth, rising house prices, a growing economy - there was no appetite to rock that particular boat.

The good thing this election has delivered is the opportunity for continuity.

James Barron, left, celebrates his election to Whanganui District Council with mayor Hamish McDouall. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

Three years is not a long time and chopping and changing each election can make it tough to get things done.

Advertisement

Whanganui, in particular, had a much more divided campaign in 2016. But the council quickly came together and now has a chance to hit the ground running and see through what it has started over the past three years with a couple of new faces to keep fresh ideas and thinking at the table.

But that also presents a new challenges and the biggest will be guarding against complacency.

Times are good in Whanganui and that favours incumbency.

Yes, a large proportion of voters are clearly happy but even the total number of voters is a minority of the population and the council has to be mindful of that.

There will be myriad reasons people chose not to vote; they were happy, they were unhappy and apathetic or simply not engaged with the process.

It's the council's job to represent all those people too.