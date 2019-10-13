Editorial

This was nothing other than a status quo election.

Even before the campaign began there was a hint it was going to be that way with both Whanganui and Rangitikei mayors re-elected without a fight.

As was Whanganui's two regional councillors.

As were the Whanganui Rural Community Board candidates.

And when results came through on Saturday, we learned all incumbents in the running for both the Rangitikei and Whanganui district councils were re-elected.

Same for Whanganui District Health Board.

Same for Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron.

While sitting councillors always have an advantage this seems almost unprecedented incumbency

