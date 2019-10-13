On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
While sitting councillors always have an advantage this seems almost unprecedented incumbencyacross the region.
It can certainly can be read as an endorsement, by the majority of those who voted, of how the councils and the councillors have been performing but it's probably also a reflection of the fortunes of the region and how the things that matter to those who vote are tracking.
Population growth, rising house prices, a growing economy - there was no appetite to rock that particular boat.
Whanganui, in particular, had a much more divided campaign in 2016. But the council quickly came together and now has a chance to hit the ground running and see through what it has started over the past three years with a couple of new faces to keep fresh ideas and thinking at the table.
But that also presents a new challenges and the biggest will be guarding against complacency.
Yes, a large proportion of voters are clearly happy but even the total number of voters is a minority of the population and the council has to be mindful of that.
There will be myriad reasons people chose not to vote; they were happy, they were unhappy and apathetic or simply not engaged with the process.
It's the council's job to represent all those people too.