I'd like to congratulate the new mayor and councillors on their successful election to office and wish them all the very best for their future and the future of Tauranga.

It's an exciting time, full of optimism and hope for things to come.

For me it is now a time to reflect on my time as mayor. I'll be thinking of both what could have been done better, and what was done well.

To be mayor of a wonderful city like Tauranga, is a privilege and I thank the people of Tauranga for giving me that opportunity.

Although no longer at the forefront of the city, I will remain an active part of the Tauranga community that I have been involved with and loved for many years.

Greg Brownless