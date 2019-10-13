COMMENT
I'd like to congratulate the new mayor and councillors on their successful election to office and wish them all the very best for their future and the future of Tauranga.
READ MORE:
• Local elections: Greg Brownless loses Tauranga mayoralty to Tenby Powell in shock loss
• Western Bay of Plenty mayor revealed
• Local body elections: More women voted into power in Western Bay of Plenty
• Tauranga election: Voter turnout lifts after last-minute surge
It's an exciting time, full of optimism and hope for things to come.
Advertisement
For me it is now a time to reflect on my