COMMENT

I'd like to congratulate the new mayor and councillors on their successful election to office and wish them all the very best for their future and the future of Tauranga.

READ MORE:
Local elections: Greg Brownless loses Tauranga mayoralty to Tenby Powell in shock loss
Western Bay of Plenty mayor revealed
Local body elections: More women voted into power in Western Bay of Plenty
Tauranga election: Voter turnout lifts after last-minute surge

It's an exciting time, full of optimism and hope for things to come.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For me it is now a time to reflect on my

Related articles: