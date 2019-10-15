NO EXCUSES

The lymphatic system. As one of my esteemed mentors calls it – the Cinderella system. Why? Because it's the most untapped and undervalued system in our body.

We've failed to recognise its most pure and real power in human health, pain, and disease. And when you consider that the lymphatic vessels in one grown human body stretch around the globe four times (more than 100,000 miles), you begin to understand just how critical this system is.

We also have three times more lymph than we do blood! It's a system which, until now, we've failed to understand fully. I'm hoping

