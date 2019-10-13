My single horse float has taught me more about engineering than I thought possible and has heightened my appreciation of motor vehicles.

I bought the quirky little thing about four years ago and it has proved perfect for our narrow gravel road, particularly the section through the bush where I've had two close calls with opposing vehicles towing boats.

The float was built for a 17-hand racehorse who refused to travel on trucks, hence it towers unnecessarily high for my pony, who's called Pony. Many horses detest single floats, so it was a source of joy when she charged on

