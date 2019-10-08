Alex Pirie, 45, Victoria - 081019so1.JPGArama Hill, 27, Whakarewarewa - 081019so2.JPGRoslyn Hamblyn, 70s, Utuhina - 081019sp01bop.JPGBarb Hohepa, 60s, Selwyn Heights - 081019sp02bopBy Sandra Conchie

Voter returns in the Bay of Plenty are lagging behind previous years, as fears grow New Zealand may be heading for a record low local government election turnout.

The trend has some - including the prime minister - calling for the introduction of online voting.

Warwick Lampp, electoral officer for Tauranga and Rotorua, said the country was trending towards an "all-time low" turnout, but it was "too early to call" whether the Bay of Plenty would

Street view: Have you voted?