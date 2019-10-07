Cheeky kea needs your vote

Voting for bird of the year is starting soon. Please vote for the kea. We heard from Corey Mosen who was at the literary festival with his kea dog, Ajax. There are only 5000 of these birds, who live only in South Island.

Ajax charmed us all as Corey. who is a Whanganui lad. told us about their exploits to try to keep these cheeky, charming parrots safe from stoats, rats, feral cats and possums.

Ajax is the only dog in the world who is trained to search for kea. All pretty special and this

