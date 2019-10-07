Cheeky kea needs your vote

Voting for bird of the year is starting soon. Please vote for the kea. We heard from Corey Mosen who was at the literary festival with his kea dog, Ajax. There are only 5000 of these birds, who live only in South Island.

Ajax charmed us all as Corey. who is a Whanganui lad. told us about their exploits to try to keep these cheeky, charming parrots safe from stoats, rats, feral cats and possums.

Ajax is the only dog in the world who is trained to search for kea. All pretty special and this endangered bird needs your vote. Thank you.

WENDY WARD

Whanganui

... Let's look back in past years. Cavalier Spinners relocated (some of its operation) just before elections and what did Whanganui District Council do to try to keep that business in Whanganui?

Mars now closing end of 2020 after it bought property several years back at Whangaehu to expand business. What input did WDC have at that time to help as, if that did happen, it would be safe to say Mars would not be closing?

Bunnings; while other competitors have tried to stop this business expanding in Whanganui it has now purchased property at another location. What is WDC doing to help this business as Wanganui needs stability? While growth is rising we also need employment. Competition is good in all businesses or there is going to be another letdown for the town.

WDC had a referendum about the H in Wanganui. The ratepayers were against this yet the WDC chose to do the opposite, so why waste ratepayers' money?

To be totally honest I can't see many ratepayers voting this year. Councillors don't have the best interest of ratepayers and the town at heart.

P GIBSON (abridged)

Whanganui

Play the ball, not the man

I am surprised that a writer chose to single out one councillor, Graeme Young, and write negative comments about him. The same writer a few weeks earlier wrote another letter with negative comments about too many males being on council. I have never voted for someone based on their race, religion or sex. Instead, like many others, I look for the person who will do the best job.

I was a trustee on Sport Whanganui when Graeme Young was chair. Graeme had a very good reputation of getting things done. To be a good councillor does not mean you have to have verbal diarrhoea nor that you have to have an opinion on everything. I think we could all do a lot better to play the ball and not the man.

Christine Jones

Whanganui

