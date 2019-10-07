In reply to Mike Baker's criticism (Letters, October 3), my position on this difficult issue was that I did not agree the land should be gifted to The Elms Foundation, nor did I agree that the land should be gifted to the Ōtamataha Trust.

My preferred option was that the land be gifted or leased to an independent entity which represents both The Elms Foundation and the Ōtamataha Trust.

This was the motion I moved and it was approved by the majority of councillors. My aim was achieved.

My abstention was only on the previous resolution to be revoked regarding gifting the land to the Otamataha Trust, subject to endorsement by The Elms Foundation.

Cr Bill Grainger

Tauranga



Sticking point in debate

Congratulations on Samantha Olley's well-balanced article on the Abortion Bill (News, October 5), although it did miss an item that many consider to be a sticking point in the whole debate.

Namely the proposal that while the pregnant person can self-refer for an abortion up to 20 weeks' gestation, they need the agreement of only one medical professional to proceed with an abortion for up to full term, nine months.

Full term was consistently denied by pro-abortion people during their campaign and led me to organise, on behalf of Right to Life NZ, a petition against full-term abortions, signed by more than 15,000 signatories and duly presented to Parliament when submissions were invited.

In the light of the pressure for "after-birth" abortions, and even infanticide, now being exerted in countries that have already liberalised abortion up to full term, it's important all New Zealanders understand just where the Government's naïve plan to decriminalise abortion is taking us.

Don Brebner

Voice for Life (BOP) Charitable Trust

