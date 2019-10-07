COMMENT
Self-esteem is a standard of measurement or value judgment defining how we feel about ourselves and our worth. It is ultimately an emotional evaluation and most often based on how we stand up to and compare ourselves to others. These types of emotions are a rollercoaster ride of feelings. They are fluctuating and deceptive at best. We see ourselves as better than some but at the same time, not as good as others.

Self-value or self-worth is a close cousin of self-esteem and often used as a synonym. However, it is a function of how we value and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.