FROM PARLIAMENT

Most years constituents bring me at least one issue that has something to do with the Public Works Act. At its heart the act deals with the compulsory acquisition of land for the purpose of a public good such as a road, park or school.

Over the past 18 months I have worked hard with the community at Puriri Park Rd so that their voice could at least be heard in the proposed Housing New Zealand development. A part of that preparation took me into old gazette notices looking for original owners and up to Maunu cemetery to crosscheck headstones.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.