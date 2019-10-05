Writer Jenny Ling introduces the job-sharing couple taking over the director role of a biennial Northland arts festival.

Two Wellingtonians are gearing up to bring their creative flair, penchant for connecting communities and "a bit of grit" to the Far North's increasingly popular biennial arts festival.

Theatre producer Caroline Armstrong and her husband, renowned New Zealand playwright Dave Armstrong, were recently appointed job-sharing, joint director of Upsurge, taking over from Sophie Kelly.

The innovative couple have already started looking at the 2021 festival programme with fresh eyes.

"We've been involved in theatre and touring work for a long time and

