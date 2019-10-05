COMMENT
It's my twins' 11th birthday on Monday and over the past year they have not let me forget that they're due their first phone.

Their older brother received one on his 11th, after much persuasion from him about how his friends had had one for years. That week, I watched my son disappear into his screen, never to emerge.

Devices create zombies. For example, I asked the kids to strip their beds this morning so I could wash their sheets. After much-exasperated prodding for him to get off the couch and deliver his sheets ready for the next

