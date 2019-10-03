Comment

I had a stark reminder of the difference between private enterprise and public service this week.

My daughter had her car interfered with last Saturday night outside her flat in Wellington. The handles were wrenched but it seems access wasn't gained, but the locks wouldn't work, and she couldn't get into her car to take to a panel-beater or locksmith.

In Wellington for a few hours on Wednesday and with some time to spend I had a look at the car myself.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The keys wouldn't work for me either, so I begged a coat-hanger from the dairy owner across

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.