David Nielsen lost 20kg in two months in order to receive anaesthesia for much-needed shoulder surgery.

And in doing so he massively reduced his risk for complications.

The Kaipara local has decided to share his successful weight loss story in order to raise awareness for National Anaesthesia Day this month and to encourage others to get fit for surgery.

The theme for the day is, Preparing For Anaesthesia.

When Nielsen went to Whangārei Hospital to discuss his shoulder operation he was told that the table they perform surgery on could only take a maximum of 158.75kg.

This meant at 171.5kgs,

