Recent letters to the editor have covered ownership of land (next to the Elms), ways and costs to fix the Mount track, Bayfair underpass and road congestion - the list goes on.

But not a mention (does that mean not a care?) for two reported absolute evil murders.

The first was at Te Haroto (Napier-Taupō Rd) where a man was murdered after being told to dig his own grave. The second was the teenage girl tortured and murdered in Auckland.

Everything else in my mind pales to insignificance until we can get the basics of our humanity sorted first.

Advertisement

Under current Government policy we are looking at decreased prison numbers and further rehabilitation which isn't too bad but what's missing? Consequences. There are no serious consequences for people who commit evil crimes.

We need to add corporal punishment (caning) to our penal punishment mix if we are truly going to make progress with people who interfere with the freedom rights of others.

Doug Morris

Tauranga



Durham St progress slow

I drove down Durham St on September 30 at 2.30pm and there was not a single person working on the roading upgrade.

It is no wonder that the bike shop that I was going to visit has relocated to Papamoa Plaza.

Our current council should be embarrassed by the extraordinary slow progress on the works in this street and the consequent major disruptions to businesses.

Why should I be surprised when two and a half years after a slip on the Mount base track no start has been made on a repair job.

If you haven't voted yet consider please which councillors hold things up. If your only policy is to keep the rates down nothing happens.

John Douglas

Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Advertisement

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz