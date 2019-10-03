Recent letters to the editor have covered ownership of land (next to the Elms), ways and costs to fix the Mount track, Bayfair underpass and road congestion - the list goes on.

But not a mention (does that mean not a care?) for two reported absolute evil murders.

The first was at Te Haroto (Napier-Taupō Rd) where a man was murdered after being told to dig his own grave. The second was the teenage girl tortured and murdered in Auckland.

Everything else in my mind pales to insignificance until we can get the basics of our humanity sorted first.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Under

Durham St progress slow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.