COMMENT:

It's perhaps a sign of the times that nail salons seem to have become the Avenue's boom industry.

In several new establishments, masked technicians hover around clients' gnarly extremities with a concentration befitting a heart-lung transplant, often working long past normal retail hours in the interests of nail beautification.

Possibly this sudden demand has been induced by climate anxiety. Faced with the planet's imminent demise, the female of the species (salon male clients seem thin on the ground) may have been driven into fits of binge fingernail biting, requiring specialist remedial treatment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Who knows, perhaps having nipped their fingernails

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.