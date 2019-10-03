BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay College's steel pan musicians are buzzing after four days of international musical interactions, and the prospect of collaborating with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

Twelve students, accompanied by parents and two staff members Scott Brown and Vivienne Milton, headed across to Brisbane last week for Panzfest 2019, a celebration of steel pan band music.

Bream Bay's bands are The Panimals and Steel Pandas. The students had a massive impact on the festival, which was predominantly made up of adult bands, said Brown.

The Panimals arranged and performed their own Panorama piece "Outta de Box" which won second place in

