Bay of Plenty's best gymnasts will take on their biggest challenge of the year this week.

Starting tomorrow, 65 Bay gymnasts will compete at the 2019 New Zealand Championships in Auckland.

Te Puke 14-year-old Sam Eastergaard has been doing gymnastics for 11 years - seven years competitively. This will be his third year competing in tumbling at nationals but his first time qualifying for artistic.

"I'm pretty nervous, first nationals doing artistic, but hopefully it will be good. I've always done artistic but I've never qualified before.

"I enjoy the environment at gymnastics - we have awesome coaches and awesome

