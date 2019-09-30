It's not easy being a gold medal winning snowboarder when you live in the winterless north.

It's even harder when you started snowboarding just six years ago, never had any lessons and only visited the mountain about three times a year.

But that's exactly what Whangārei Girls' High School Year 11 student Milly Blue Kirby did last week when she claimed slopestyle gold at the North Island secondary school snowboarding competition on Tuesday at Mt Ruapehu.

It was Milly Blue Kirby's flawless execution which helped her win gold at the North Island secondary school snowboarding competition at Ruapehu last week. Photo / Toi Communications
A relative snowboarding novice in comparison to some of her opposition, Kirby took out the top spot through flawless execution in the slopestyle event,

