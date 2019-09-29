Twenty years ago, it might be hard to imagine a family-friendly event where people turned out in brightly coloured clothing and to take part in fun activities to bring awareness to mental health. This Sunday, however, a beach-side festival bonzana saw the community come together to do just that. Reporter Jean Bell headed along to soak up the good vibes.

A rainbow of colour dazzled the Tay St reserve as the Fluro Fest set up camp on Sunday.

People turned out their brightest mood and threads for the festival, which was held in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mauao Crazy Choir belted out feel-good tunes like The Beatles' classic Here Comes The Sun while kids got face paints and the smell of a sausage sizzle wafted through the sea air.

Advertisement

Bay of Plenty District Health Board portfolio manager for mental health and addiction Caleb Putt helped co-ordinate the day and said the annual event was a great way to engage with the community on an important issue.

Mauao Crazy Choir plays some slick tunes at Fluro Fest. Photo / George Novak

On whether there was still work to do around societal attitudes towards mental health, he said there was progress still to be made.

"We're getting there, there's a lot more awareness with more high profile New Zealanders speaking about it."

There was, however, the need to break down the perception that caring for mental health and treating mental illness were the same thing.

"Everyone has mental health that they need to look after and it's about shifting the conversation to be about that, too," he said.

"It's a community issue, not just a health issue for the professionals. We need to support people who are struggling and connect as a community."

Putt's way of taking the load off was heading to the beach with the family and connecting with nature.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board suicide prevention postvention co-ordinator Renee Wilton also helped organise the event.

Advertisement

She said the event had previously been a collaboration between mental health services but this year's do had involved a range of community organisations.

She said mental health was something everyone needed to look after.

"It's not just people who suffer from a disorder - it's for everyone."

She said this generation battled more than previous generations, with both parents often working and the pressures of social media.

As a self-confessed foodie, Wilton's way of recharging was cooking for others.

"That's how I express my love. Cooking is like meditation to me and puts me in my happy place."

Pirirākau Hauora kaupapa Māori health services' Sylvia Wilson said the issue of mental health for Māori was more "exposed" now.

"Māori are not feeling so whakamā [shameful] about it, especially our rangatahi."

"If kids born into this would get the aroha they need during those first 1000 days, they'll do much better than those who don't."

As a great-grandmother, Wilson filled up her emotional tank by spending time with her whānau, hapū and on the marae.

"That's where I get the strength to do my mahi."



Five ways to wellbeing

- Connect: Talk and listen, be there, feel connected.

- Be active: Do what you can, enjoy what you do, move your mood

- Give: Give your time, your words, your presence

- Take notice: Remember that the simple things give you joy

- Keep learning: Embrace new experiences, see opportunities, surprise yourself

Source: Mental Health Foundation