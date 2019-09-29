Twenty years ago, it might be hard to imagine a family-friendly event where people turned out in brightly coloured clothing and to take part in fun activities to bring awareness to mental health. This Sunday, however, a beach-side festival bonzana saw the community come together to do just that. Reporter Jean Bell headed along to soak up the good vibes.

A rainbow of colour dazzled the Tay St reserve as the Fluro Fest set up camp on Sunday.

People turned out their brightest mood and threads for the festival, which was held in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mauao

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.