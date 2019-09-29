For the past few months while in the Bay of Plenty, I have been watching closely the Tauranga councillors' about-turn decision making, regarding the Elms Te Papa Homestead.

First they agreed to hand back the site to an iwi trust which, in turn, was more than happy to generously offer it back to the Elms trust at a peppercorn rental for the next 99 years.

What a forward thinking and hugely conciliatory win-win decision.

Then, after some backlash from the wider community and major scaremongering from some of the councillors, they met again and withdrew their earlier offer to iwi.

No solutions offered

