Kevin Ironside (Letters, September 25) quite rightly questions realistic costs in relation to passenger rail.

The ECMT rail corridor and rails already exist, thus first stage is the provision of two or four passenger rail cars in the morning, midday and afternoon time peaks.

Freight trains would use the remaining 16 free hours out of 24.

Over the past 40 years rail has suffered neglect, private equity asset stripping and under-investment so some expenditure is overdue and entirely justified.

It will not be billions as insinuated.

Rail is generally less cost and quicker to lay than road construction. (Bombed out rail tracks were renewed overnight in WWII).

It is more prudent to spend a few million on a permanent rail infrastructure than persist with total road dependence/congestion which pollutes and mostly puffs out fumes every day.

How sensible is wasting $665 million on proven flawed roading transportation, predictably leading to repeat Auckland's disaster?

We had passenger rail 20 years ago, patronage was killed by changing timetable to unfavourable night trips, resulting in few passengers.

An example of corporate manipulation to justify axing the service.

People want their rail back, updating our transportation plan is long overdue. (Abridged)

Jos Nagels (mayoral candidate)

Tauranga

