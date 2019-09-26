We are again seeing the worst of the nanny state in action, and sadly again there will be harmful consequences.

A well trained and motivated sales team is the engine room of most retail businesses. That is true of appliance stores, travel agents, banks, car dealers, you name it.

If you want friendly service and competitive terms, and for them to still be in business next year, expect there to be sales incentives. Don't expect them to question whether you really need heated memory seats in your new car, or an extra night in Fiji on your next holiday, or a bigger mortgage, if that's what you ask for.

If you want informed, impartial advice, then check out online reviews, Consumer, or hire a professional adviser. Imposing a ban on bonuses for bank staff will not take us back to some imagined good old days from 40 years ago. Banks and insurers will find other ways to drive sales. Instead, we should just demand disclosure so everyone knows where they stand.

The proposed new rules will only perpetuate the myth still held on to by some, that the buyer need not beware. Sooner or later they will get hurt.

Stuart Pedersen

Mt Maunganui



Anglican Church step in?

In a vacuum of leadership, in my view, from our elected council maybe the Anglican Church could step in to broker a resolution to the Elms ownership issue.

The Church clearly started the saga and felt the necessity to apologise for their on-selling of this land. Perhaps now they have an obligation to support the rightful owners, in achieving a reconnection with their mana whenua.



Donna Osborn

Mt Maunganui

