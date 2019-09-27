One of Northland's young rugby talents is following her mother's example as she makes her mark on the game.

Tyler Nankivell, 22, will start at first five for the Northland Kauri when they take the field against Taranaki this afternoon in Inglewood. That's almost 20 years after her mother Alexis, a blindside flanker, made her debut for Northland women's rugby team.

While Alexis went on to play for Northland from 2000-2005, her daughter is in her first year with the team who are in their first season in the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC), New Zealand's domestic women's rugby competition.

Following in the footsteps of her mother Alexis, Tyler is a formidable figure in Northland's women's rugby team in the Farah Palmer Cup competition. Photo / Adam Pearse
