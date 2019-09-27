One of Northland's young rugby talents is following her mother's example as she makes her mark on the game.

Tyler Nankivell, 22, will start at first five for the Northland Kauri when they take the field against Taranaki this afternoon in Inglewood. That's almost 20 years after her mother Alexis, a blindside flanker, made her debut for Northland women's rugby team.

While Alexis went on to play for Northland from 2000-2005, her daughter is in her first year with the team who are in their first season in the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC), New Zealand's domestic women's rugby competition.

Following in the footsteps of her mother Alexis, Tyler is a formidable figure in Northland's women's rugby team in the Farah Palmer Cup competition. Photo / Adam Pearse

In fact, this year was Tyler's first year playing 15-a-side after a number of years playing sevens for Bay of Islands College.

Despite her inexperience, Tyler was part of a successful Kaikohe women's team which won the senior club competition this year and will earn her second start at first five for the provincial team.

The Paihia pharmacy employee, who lives in Ōhaeawai, earned her first start when superstar first five Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, a former Black Fern, went down injured before last Sunday's game against North Harbour.

Tyler proved to be one of the stars of the show in Northland's thrilling 27-21 win over the visitors, which was the team's first ever win in the FPC.

A dynamic runner with ball in hand, Tyler made numerous line breaks and even scored a try in a dominant performance in front of a vocal Semenoff Stadium crowd.

Nankivell, also a top netball player, found success with Kaikohe on their home ground of Lindvart Park (seen here). Photo / Adam Pearse

"It was really cool to get a win and everyone played really well I thought, all the way to the end," Tyler said.

"I felt like I got a bit more confident in the second half, [in the] first half I was really nervous because it was my first time playing first five in the FPC.

"It was just really cool to see all the supporters, family and friends there and it felt good from the haka onwards and I just really enjoyed the game."

While she doesn't have any concrete plans concerning her rugby, Nankivell has relished her time among some stars of the women's game. Photo / Adam Pearse

Tyler was just one of many young players to fill Northland's first ever FPC team, but the squad also featured many stars of the women's game.

Northland's captain, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, is a current Black Fern and her experience is complimented by former Black Ferns duo Cheryl Smith and Susan Dawson.

Tyler said it was great to learn from current and former national-level players who had experienced how women's rugby worked in New Zealand.

Nankivell, with ball, was integral in Kaikohe's competition finals win over Te Rarawa in Northland's senior club rugby competition this year. Photo / Supplied

"It's really cool because they've got a lot of experience and knowledge that they hand down to us," she said.

"It's good with [Ngata-Aerengamate] leading the team and all the experienced players who can help us out because a lot of us are quite new to it."

While it seemed Tyler had inherited some of her mother's talent, she wasn't the only one.

Tyler's 18-year-old sister Daynah is also playing in her first year in the FPC for the Auckland Storm.

Tyler (centre) stands between her similarly sporty siblings Daynah (left) and Ryan. Photo / Supplied

Daynah's twin brother Ryan, who was also based in Auckland, has showed similar promise in the sport, playing for New Zealand under-16 touch team, the under-18 Blues squad and a number of Northland age-group rugby sides.

As one of eight children, Tyler was never short of someone to throw a ball to and even now as the family grows older they stick to their sport, playing as a family in the Kaikohe and Moerewa touch competitions.

"Everyone's into their sport so ever since we were growing up we've been playing different sports. Everyone plays something."

As one of eight children, Tyler is never short of someone to throw a ball to, seen here with her seven siblings, mother, niece and nephew. Photo / Supplied

While she obviously had plenty of potential both inherited and learned, the talented netball player didn't know what her immediate future in rugby looked like. However, Tyler hoped the Kauri could end the season on a good note in their last two games.

"Hopefully our confidence can build from the [North Harbour game] and hopefully we can get the win for women's rugby to keep going in Northland after this year."