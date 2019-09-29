National success is on the cards for Whangārei Boys' High School's senior basketball team as they take the court for their first game in the national secondary school basketball competition in Palmerston North today.

The week-long tournament will feature the best 24 boys' schools including Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS), who made it through to the competition via a seventh-placed finish at a zone one qualifying tournament in Auckland earlier this month.

Apart from an invited appearance at the competition about 10 years ago, this year's team was the first to qualify for the school in about 30 years, back

