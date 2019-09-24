With six losses and only one win this season, it's fair to say 2019 hasn't been the kindest to the Northland Taniwha.

Since their opening round win over Southland on August 8, Northland's men's rugby team have gone on a six-game losing streak which was mostly recently added to by a 46-22 loss to a talented Bay of Plenty (BOP) side at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium on Sunday.

It wasn't a pretty start to the game as the visitors jumped out to a 22-3 lead after just 23 minutes. Despite a fightback towards the end of the first half from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.