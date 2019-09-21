It was a big occasion and even bigger opposition for the Air Chathams Wanganui Under 18's, who were well beaten by Wellington Centurions 47-12 in the Trustbank Central Secondary School Shield final on Saturday.

Hosting the game at Cooks Gardens in the curtain raiser to the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship match, Wanganui made early passing errors and then fell off tackles against their towering opposition – trailing 21-0 in nearly as many minutes, which became 33-7 by halftime.

An inspection of the shield showed that aside from Taranaki in 2006, the championship has been the domain of teams from Hawke's

