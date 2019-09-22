Lizzie Marvelly says her grandmother was caned at school for speaking Māori and "the Crown stole the words from her mouth". (Opinion, September 14).

Children were punished for speaking Māori in class as part of a policy to ensure that Māori children obtained skills in English.

The punishment was for disobeying a rule. I would hope that if my children were in a language immersion class, they too would be punished.

Marvelly then goes on about the shame she feels about not being able to speak Māori as an adult, yet admits that in her busy life she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Fare disparity

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.