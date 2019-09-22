Lizzie Marvelly says her grandmother was caned at school for speaking Māori and "the Crown stole the words from her mouth". (Opinion, September 14).

Children were punished for speaking Māori in class as part of a policy to ensure that Māori children obtained skills in English.

The punishment was for disobeying a rule. I would hope that if my children were in a language immersion class, they too would be punished.

Marvelly then goes on about the shame she feels about not being able to speak Māori as an adult, yet admits that in her busy life she has not had time to follow her intentions of learning.

Like many, she blames the Government for her own failings.

I can recall children speaking Māori on the bus and in the playground, but have no memory in the classroom.

Māori was a School Certificate subject in the 1950s.

Several of my Māori peers acknowledged they hadn't bothered to learn the language. They had some regret, but no shame.

In my opinion, learning Māori is not necessary to create a life for yourself in this country.

If Lizzie and others stopped playing the victim they would get more support from the silent majority.

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga



Fare disparity

I would like to know why I can fly to Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne on Air New Zealand for $169. The flight is about three to four hours long.

I can fly from Tauranga to Auckland for $169. Maximum flight time 1/2 hour.

Same price, big difference in distance.

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa

