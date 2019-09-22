FROM PARLIAMENT

"I can assure the member there is no shortage of vaccines" - Assoc. Minister of Health Julie Anne Genter (Greens-List) to Dr Shane Reti (Nat-Whg) Oral Q8, House of Parliament, Sept 11, 2019.

You have got to be joking minister! If there is no shortage of measles vaccine why were 1.3 million 30 to 50-year-old New Zealanders removed from the vaccination schedule a week ago?

Read more: Vaccines being redistributed after GPs run out

If there is no shortage of measles vaccines why were one million 15-29 year olds out of Auckland removed from the vaccination schedule last week

