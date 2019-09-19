In must-win mode for the rest of their Mitre 10 Heartland Championship campaign, Steelform Wanganui received a big boost midweek with the news their nuggety flanker Jamie Hughes has been cleared to play against East Coast on Saturday.

Hughes was found not guilty of a dangerous high tackle at his NZRU judiciary hearing late Wednesday afternoon, with his sixth minute red card in the Rorke's Drift win over West Coast now expunged from his record.

While coach Jason Caskey did have other quality flanker options available in the event of a possible 1-2 week suspension, with Angus Middleton on standby

