"The council isn't providing me a service at all, it is simply obeying the law."
The legislation says : "Every territorial authority must ensure that the following residential pools within its jurisdiction are inspected at least once every three years, within six months before or after the pool's anniversary date, to determine whether the pool has barriers that comply with the requirements of [rules for barriers restricting access to unsupervised children under 5]."
Sweet said it would be a different story if the legislation had, for example, required pool owners to hold a current inspection certificate. Then the council inspections would be a service to help pool owners stay compliant with the law.
He said it was a good thing to inspect pools and make sure they were safe for children, but the council could not just "invent a fee for it".
Barbara Dempsey, the council's regulatory and compliance general manager said the fee was set in the fees and charges policy in 2018, which went out of public consultation as required.
The council also tried to bring in a one-off retrospective $134.20 "pool registration fee" but it was scrapped after pool owners complained.
She said the council had the authority to charge the fee "as part of the legal requirements under the Building Act".
"As this is a service required and limited to pool owners it is reasonable that they, not the general ratepayer pay for that service.
"Since invoicing began, only three pool owners have queried the fee. None have refused to pay.
She said New Zealand had one of the highest fatal drowning rates in the OECD.
"The majority of pool owners understand, appreciate and support the reason for these inspections – to help protect our communities from preventable drownings."
Tauranga's 2654 pools, at $160 per inspection, totalled $425,640 every three years.
The Western Bay of Plenty District Council charged $180 per inspection.
Tauranga pool inspections
- 2654 residential pools - 274 inspected since July - 188 were compliant - 88 needed work or an inspection time booked.