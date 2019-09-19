BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

A talented sportswoman who made valuable contributions to her teams across two codes this season won the Bream Bay Football Club's Dresser Shield.

Helen Robinson is goalkeeper for the football club's women's team which won the Northland plate this season.

Nominated by coach Stuart McDonald, Robinson won the shield for her contribution to women's football at the club along with her work as a committee member.

Robinson also plays goalie for Bream Bay Hockey Club's Reserve B women's team, and the Friday night before her football's team big plate final, she helped her hockey team keep a clean sheet as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

RoboCup in Bream Bay

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Young singers compete

Awards for young league players

Cricket for kids

Playcentre anniversary

Expo for young job seekers