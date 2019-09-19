BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

A talented sportswoman who made valuable contributions to her teams across two codes this season won the Bream Bay Football Club's Dresser Shield.

Helen Robinson is goalkeeper for the football club's women's team which won the Northland plate this season.

Nominated by coach Stuart McDonald, Robinson won the shield for her contribution to women's football at the club along with her work as a committee member.

Robinson also plays goalie for Bream Bay Hockey Club's Reserve B women's team, and the Friday night before her football's team big plate final, she helped her hockey team keep a clean sheet as they won a promotion-relegation game against Reserve A grade team Parihaka.

Advertisement

The 3-0 win gives the Bream Bay team the right to join the higher Reserve A competition next season.

Bream Bay's Reserve B women's hockey team celebrate their promotion-relegation win against Parihaka. Robinson is also the team's goalie. Photo / Julie Paton

Peta Howie presenting Carlwyn (James) Gomez with the 14th grade most improved trophy.

Noah Paringatai-Rowsell, most improved 7th grade football player.

Another special award winner at the football club prizegiving was Joshua Lansdown, awarded the Motel Cup for a male youth player. Lansdown captained his under-16 team and was nominated for his fair play and support of other team members. Other special award winners were: Zac Hayward (Rivera Trophy for Best Young Senior Player) and Nadya Worthy (Senior Player of the Year).

RoboCup in Bream Bay

The second annual Tai Tokerau RoboCup Tournament was held at Bream Bay College in September, with more than 40 students from Bream Bay College, Tauraroa Area School, Ruakākā Primary School and Waipū Primary School taking part.

RoboCup is an international event with regional tournaments held all over the country. There were two events held on the day, theatre and rescue.

Senior Robocup competition winners Nicole Botha (left) and Sophie Hall of Bream Bay College. Photo / Supplied

Junior Robocup winners Toby Christensen (left) and Te Purewa Aramoana-Hill. Photo / Supplied

In theatre, students design and create costumes and props, build and programme robots to execute a two-minute presentation. The winning performance by Tauraroa Area School was a re-enactment of the recent news story of penguins breaking into a Wellington sushi shop.

This year's rescue event was divided into junior and senior challenges. Junior students programmed their robots to keep close to a path while aiming to reach a green tile.

Robocup competitors Eva Harvey (left), Jessica Benson, Joel Tolley, Zane Cullen, judges Nick Parry and Nathan Bromberg from 123Tech, Luke Robinson, Caitlin McCullough keep their robot on its path.

Senior students programmed their robots to use a sensor to follow a line, with the tiles changed each round.

Ruakākā Primary School's Toby Christensen and Te Purewa Aramoana-Hill won the junior competition, and Bream Bay College's Sophie Hall and Nicole Botha took out the senior competition.

Advertisement

Robocup was run in collaboration with Refining New Zealand, which supplied judges, a photographer for the day and provided funds to some of the schools to help them purchase equipment.

Young singers compete

The Northland competition for under-12 singers was held last weekend in Whangārei.

Waipū singing teacher Emma Couper's students performed well - Kaiser Jacoby won the competition and received prize money and the Whangārei Lions Junior Vocal Cup, plus the Kamo Music Room trophy for the highest mark in vocal solo.

Waipū singing teacher Emma Couper (left) with Emer Lea, pianist Juan Kim and Kaiser Jacoby. Photo / Supplied

Jacoby won three first placings and two very highly commended. Fellow Waipū student Emer Lea won two first placings and three seconds and won the Hatfield Trophy for highest mark in classic song and the Heather Blyth trophy for highest individual mark for girls aged 16 and under.

Gabriella Uphof, Adara Lujenvich, Haydon Fraser, Amy Fraser, Carissa Lynch, Ava Pullan, Harper Scrymgeour and Marama Aperahama all placed in the competition.

Awards for young league players

Takahiwai Rugby League club celebrated the end of the season for its Under-15 and Under-17 teams recently with a prizegiving.

Both teams made the semi-finals of their grades, with the Under-15s beaten by competition winners Tautoro Titans, while the Under-17s were also knocked out by the eventual competition winners Hikurangi Stags.

Takahiwai Rugby League Club under 15 award winners: Deacon Carson (left), Eksin Fakauka, Netana Henare, Orlando Jones, Tyzak Hita-Duval. Photo / Supplied

Under-15 prizewinners were: Eksin Fakauka (most improved), Orlando Jones (most consistent), Xavier Tenboom (most dedicated), Tyzak Hita-Duval (best back), Deacon Carson (best forward), Netana Henare (player of the year), Tyzak Hita-Duval (players player of the year).

Takahiwai Rugby League under-17 player of the year award winner Klies Kairake (left) with under-17 best back Tea Rani Woodman Tuhoro. Photo / Supplied

Under-17 prizewinners: DJ Tuimavave Ellis (most improved), Jarvaiyus Mangu (most consistent), Whetu Unuwai (most dedicated), Tea Rani Woodman Tuhoro (best back), Taunga Taunga (best forward), Klies Kaiarake (player of the year and players player of the year).

Cricket for kids

Bream Bay Cricket Club's rally day for junior cricketers is next Monday at the Bream Bay College cricket nets, 3.30pm-4.30pm. Children in years 1-6 play soft ball cricket and years 7-8 hard ball.

This is a great opportunity to have a go at cricket without committing to a team for the season.

Coaches are also required, so parents are more than welcome to come along too.

C grade cricket (softball cricket with plastic bats) is on Friday nights from 5pm at grounds around Whangārei starting November 1. It is suitable for players with no previous cricketing experience, no gear needed.

A and B grade cricket is on Saturday mornings, 9am-12pm at grounds around Whangārei, Dargaville, and Kerikeri. This is hardball cricket suitable for year 7 and 8 students who have played cricket.

Playcentre anniversary

Mangapai Playcentre's 50th anniversary celebrations are on this Sunday at the playcentre on McAllister Rod and the Mangapai Hall. Catch up with old friends and see how tall some of those little children have grown, 2pm-4pm.

Expo for young job seekers

Bream Bay's first Jobs Expo is on tomorrow, 10.30am to 2pm at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre.

A range of employers will be available to talk about how to get a job in their industry. Learn about apprenticeships, get free advice on how to dress for an interview, courses and free half-hour career consultations.

The expo is a joint project by the Bream Bay News, Ruakākā Recreation Centre, and Te Taapiri I to Maatau Kainga.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.