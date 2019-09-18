On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Tauranga man has flown in the face of adversity, thanks to an outpouring of support from friends and neighbours. Reporter Jean Bell steps out on the tarmac to discover how Alan Papesch's aviation adventure took flight.
Taking control of a Harvard for the first time in 62 years was just like riding a bike for Alan Papesch.
But that isn't the only reason the former RNZAF pilot's return flight was remarkable.
The 83-year-old was recently diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and, in response to the shocking news, friends and fellow residents at Bethlehem Shores Village rallied together to grantPapesch's wish to fly high once again.
After the flight, Tom Ross said the efforts to return Papesch to the sky were worth it - and Papesch even got to fly the plane for part of the flight. The last time he was in a Harvard aeroplane was 62 years ago.