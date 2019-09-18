A Tauranga man has flown in the face of adversity, thanks to an outpouring of support from friends and neighbours. Reporter Jean Bell steps out on the tarmac to discover how Alan Papesch's aviation adventure took flight.

Taking control of a Harvard for the first time in 62 years was just like riding a bike for Alan Papesch.

But that isn't the only reason the former RNZAF pilot's return flight was remarkable.

The 83-year-old was recently diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and, in response to the shocking news, friends and fellow residents at Bethlehem Shores Village rallied together to grant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alan Papesch's life and career