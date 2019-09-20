Two Northland wheelchair basketballers have made history as the first players from the region to be selected for New Zealand in recent memory.

While the late Brent Lynn played for New Zealand at an age-group level, Jamie Tapp and Derek Donker will be the first from Northland to wear the silver fern for the senior team when they travel to Thailand in November.

The pair will take part in an international wheelchair basketball tri-series competition which will see the top teams from New Zealand, Thailand and South Africa play each other three times each.

Check out Northland's top wheelchair basketballers in action.

Despite Donker and Tapp being the

