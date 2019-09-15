Northland women's rugby took another huge step forward on Saturday as the region's under-18 team trounced Auckland East 46-25.

The team, which hadn't won any of its four previous Blues region under-18 girls' competition fixtures this year, was near-perfect as they dismantled the Auckland side from minute one at the Trigg Sports Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Northland's Brydie Harrison runs hard at an Auckland East prop with Jamie-Lee Roche (right) and Harmony Covacich waiting for an offload. Photo / John Stone
The day marked a special occasion for women's rugby in Northland as it was the under-18 team's one and only home game this season, and also played curtain-raiser to the first ever home game for Northland's Farah Palmer Cup team, which lost 40-7 to

